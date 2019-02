Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives Wednesday

Temperatures:

Tonight expect a blend of stars and clouds out there and cold temperatures with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40.Monday is a rather cloudy day. There could be an isolated sprinkle in the North Bay but nothing widespread or impactful. Highs remain below average in the low to mid 50s.The next Bay Area storm rolls in Wednesday.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly ClearLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Cold NightLows: Upper 20s to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerHighs: Low 50sTonight: Stars & CloudsLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Cold NightLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Stars & CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Cold NightLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sA rather cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now