Accuweather Forecast: Next storm arrives Wednesday

It's mostly dry for now, but more rain is coming later in the week.

Tonight expect a blend of stars and clouds out there and cold temperatures with lows in the upper 20s to lower 40.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is a rather cloudy day. There could be an isolated sprinkle in the North Bay but nothing widespread or impactful. Highs remain below average in the low to mid 50s.

The next Bay Area storm rolls in Wednesday.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 52
San Francisco 52
Oakland 54
San Jose 56
Concord 55

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cold Night
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Tuesday:
A rather cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 50s.


