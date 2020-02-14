Weather

AccuWeather forecast: On and off showers continue tonight, light storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On and off showers continue tonight with our level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows only drop into the mid 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Sunday is a rather wet and windy day, especially in the morning.

Showers taper as we head into the evening but rainfall amounts will likely land between .25" and .75". A thundershower is possible in the afternoon.

Highs range hit the mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 55
Oakland 56
San Jose 56
Concord 55

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Rain, Wind
Highs: Mid 50s

Monday:
A mostly cloudy day with light scattered showers. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.

