AccuWeather forecast: On and off showers continue tonight, light storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On and off showers continue tonight with our level 1, light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows only drop into the mid 40s to lower 50s.Sunday is a rather wet and windy day, especially in the morning.Showers taper as we head into the evening but rainfall amounts will likely land between .25" and .75". A thundershower is possible in the afternoon.Highs range hit the mid 50s.Santa Rosa 57San Francisco 55Oakland 56San Jose 56Concord 55Tonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Rain, WindHighs: Mid 50sA mostly cloudy day with light scattered showers. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now