AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, seasonably warm tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with Coastal fog overnight. Lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will feature more clouds and hazy skies as our air quality remains moderate throughout the entire Bay Area.
Highs range from the low 60s to mid-70s under partly sunny skies.
Temperatures
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 73
Concord 74
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Thursday:
Some Coastal drizzle before the sun rises. Otherwise it is a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
