AccuWeather forecast: Partly cloudy tonight, seasonably warm tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with Coastal fog overnight. Lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday will feature more clouds and hazy skies as our air quality remains moderate throughout the entire Bay Area.

Highs range from the low 60s to mid-70s under partly sunny skies.

Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 73
Concord 74

Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday:
Some Coastal drizzle before the sun rises. Otherwise it is a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
