Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues through weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday night will bring smoky, hazy skies once again, with overnight low temperatures ranging from mid 30s inland to low 40s near the coast and bay.
Saturday and Sunday will be hazy and smoky, with poor air quality. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. Continuing buildup of smoke in the Bay Area has resulted in a Spare the Air alert being extended through Tuesday. Our next chance of rain is next Wednesday, with a wet pattern continuing through Thanksgiving and into the weekend. That would be the first rainfall in the Bay Area since October 3, and it is expected to improve our air quality.
Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 63
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 66
Coast
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Around 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy/Smoke Lingers
Highs: 60-68
