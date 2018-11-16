WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Poor air quality continues through weekend

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Friday night will bring smoky, hazy skies once again, with overnight low temperatures ranging from mid 30s inland to low 40s near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will be hazy and smoky, with poor air quality. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to upper 60s inland. Continuing buildup of smoke in the Bay Area has resulted in a Spare the Air alert being extended through Tuesday. Our next chance of rain is next Wednesday, with a wet pattern continuing through Thanksgiving and into the weekend. That would be the first rainfall in the Bay Area since October 3, and it is expected to improve our air quality.

Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 63
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 66

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Around 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy/Smoke Lingers
Highs: 60-68

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
