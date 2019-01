Accuweather Forecast: Rain, cooler temperatures

Temperatures:

Today's storm, ranking 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, will produce less than .50" of rain for most areas. This cold and fast system will bring gusty winds and cooler temps. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.Coastal Flood Advisory until noon today. Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra from 9 a.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow.Wind Advisory from 6 p.m. Tonight - 4 a.m. Tomorrow.Santa Rosa 56San Francisco 58Oakland 58San Jose 61Concord 60TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers Decreasing OvernightLows: Near 50TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTONIGHT: Showers Decreasing OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTONIGHT: Showers Decreasing OvernightLows: Mid 40sTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTONIGHT: Showers Decreasing OvernightLows: Upper 40sTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: Lower 60sTONIGHT: Showers Decreasing OvernightLows: In the 40s