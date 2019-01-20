Accuweather Forecast: Rain, cooler temperatures

Today's storm, ranking 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, will produce less than .50" of rain for most areas. This cold and fast system will bring gusty winds and cooler temps. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Coastal Flood Advisory until noon today.
Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra from 9 a.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow.
Wind Advisory from 6 p.m. Tonight - 4 a.m. Tomorrow.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 61
Concord 60
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Tonight: Showers Decreasing Overnight
Lows: Near 50
North Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
TONIGHT: Showers Decreasing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Inland:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
TONIGHT: Showers Decreasing Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
TONIGHT: Showers Decreasing Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 60s
TONIGHT: Showers Decreasing Overnight
Lows: In the 40s
