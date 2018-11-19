WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rain this week, unhealthy air continues

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Winter SPARE THE AIR alert through Tuesday. Ban on wood burning continues. A light offshore wind develops and erases all of our gains this past weekend.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Frost is forming again in our deepest and coldest Inland Valleys. Dress for lower to upper 30s there with upper 30s to middle 40s around the Bay and middle 40s to lower 50s in San Francisco.

High clouds and smoke dim our afternoon sunshine. The weaker sunshine can only warm us to the upper 50s along the Coast and San Francisco to lower and middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.

The clouds move east tonight but the "Unhealthy" air lingers. Without the clouds expect slightly cooler conditions tonight through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures:
Concord: 66/40
Fremont: 62/42
Oakland: 60/44
Redwood City: 59/40
San Francisco: 59/49
San Jose: 62/43
San Rafael: 63/43
Santa Rosa: 64/36

Coast:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 40 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: High Clouds & Unhealthy Air
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Smoke
Lows: 39 - 42 Degrees

Tuesday -- Sunday:
Tomorrow will be our 12th consecutive and final day of "Unhealthy" air.
A 2-Moderate storm on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale arrives Wednesday morning. The steadiest and heaviest rain falls Wednesday with showers possible Thanksgiving Day. A weaker storm 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale rains on us Friday with scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for cooler highs during this time, middle 50s to 60 degrees.

