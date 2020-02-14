AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today

It's Friday!
Today begins mostly cloudy and slightly milder. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s this morning.
Thicker high clouds cannot keep us from reaching record warm high temperatures this afternoon. Enjoy highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast and San Francisco and lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
High clouds remain in place tonight with a little thinning across the North Bay. We wake up tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.
Weekend and Beyond:
Winds shift this weekend from offshore to a cooler onshore direction. This takes away our warm weather and drops our highs into the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and middle to upper 60s Inland.
The warm weather returns Monday with more record highs possible next week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 73/48
Fremont: 73/48
Oakland: 73/50
Redwood City: 72/46
San Francisco: 69/51
San Jose: 73/47
San Rafael: *74/47
Santa Rosa: *76/43
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloud, Record Warmth
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Warm
Highs: 71 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 50 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Warm
Highs: 71 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Warm
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & Warm
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
