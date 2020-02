AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today

Temperatures:

It's Friday!Today begins mostly cloudy and slightly milder. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s this morning.Thicker high clouds cannot keep us from reaching record warm high temperatures this afternoon. Enjoy highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast and San Francisco and lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.High clouds remain in place tonight with a little thinning across the North Bay. We wake up tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.Winds shift this weekend from offshore to a cooler onshore direction. This takes away our warm weather and drops our highs into the middle to upper 50s along the Coast and middle to upper 60s Inland.The warm weather returns Monday with more record highs possible next week.Concord: 73/48Fremont: 73/48Oakland: 73/50Redwood City: 72/46San Francisco: 69/51San Jose: 73/47San Rafael: *74/47Santa Rosa: *76/43TODAY: Mostly Cloudy & MildHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloud, Record WarmthHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy & WarmHighs: 71 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy & WarmHighs: 71 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy & WarmHighs: 70 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy & WarmHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now