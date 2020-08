AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow, drizzle coming

Temperatures:

We begin today with a mostly clear sky and milder temperatures except near the Coast. Dress for middle 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.Breezy conditions start this morning and draw clouds near the Coast this afternoon while Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny. Highs hover near average levels.Clouds return tonight with drizzle likely by morning. Lows dip into middle 50s to near 60 degrees.High temperatures tank nearly 10 to 15 degrees Tuesday into Wednesday. Watch out for measureable drizzle Tuesday morning and even heavier drizzle Wednesday morning.Highs start rebounding Thursday and return to average levels for the weekend.Concord 92/59Fremont 78/60Oakland 75/59Redwood City 80/57San Francisco 68/55San Jose 81/58San Rafael 85/56Santa Rosa 90/55TODAY: Clouds Then Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, BreezyLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 54 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 84 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 80 - 87 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 Degrees