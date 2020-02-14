AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow, drizzle coming

We begin today with a mostly clear sky and milder temperatures except near the Coast. Dress for middle 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Breezy conditions start this morning and draw clouds near the Coast this afternoon while Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny. Highs hover near average levels.
Clouds return tonight with drizzle likely by morning. Lows dip into middle 50s to near 60 degrees.
Tuesday and Beyond:
High temperatures tank nearly 10 to 15 degrees Tuesday into Wednesday. Watch out for measureable drizzle Tuesday morning and even heavier drizzle Wednesday morning.
Highs start rebounding Thursday and return to average levels for the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 92/59
Fremont 78/60
Oakland 75/59
Redwood City 80/57
San Francisco 68/55
San Jose 81/58
San Rafael 85/56
Santa Rosa 90/55
Coast:
TODAY: Clouds Then Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Breezy
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 84 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula :
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 80 - 87 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow, drizzle coming
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
2 Black educators from North Bay school laid off, both believe they were racially discriminated against
More TOP STORIES News