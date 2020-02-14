Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal today, temps tumble tomorrow, drizzle coming

We begin today with a mostly clear sky and milder temperatures except near the Coast. Dress for middle 50s to lower 60s during our morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Breezy conditions start this morning and draw clouds near the Coast this afternoon while Bay and Inland neighborhoods remain sunny. Highs hover near average levels.

Clouds return tonight with drizzle likely by morning. Lows dip into middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Beyond:
High temperatures tank nearly 10 to 15 degrees Tuesday into Wednesday. Watch out for measureable drizzle Tuesday morning and even heavier drizzle Wednesday morning.

Highs start rebounding Thursday and return to average levels for the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 92/59
Fremont 78/60
Oakland 75/59
Redwood City 80/57
San Francisco 68/55
San Jose 81/58
San Rafael 85/56
Santa Rosa 90/55

Coast:
TODAY: Clouds Then Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Breezy
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 84 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula :
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 80 - 87 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

