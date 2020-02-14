AccuWeather forecast: Showers wind down, cloudy evening skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers wind down as the sun sets tonight. In the North Bay expect areas of dense fog to develop which could drop visibility to very low levels. It's a mostly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the low to upper 40s.
Monday will feature an isolated shower in the North Bay. The rest of the Bay Area will remain dry. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 60
Oakland 62
San Jose 65
Concord 63
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Tuesday:
Brighter and drier skies prevail with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
