AccuWeather forecast: Showers wind down, cloudy evening skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers wind down as the sun sets tonight. In the North Bay expect areas of dense fog to develop which could drop visibility to very low levels. It's a mostly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the low to upper 40s.

Monday will feature an isolated shower in the North Bay. The rest of the Bay Area will remain dry. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 60
Oakland 62
San Jose 65
Concord 63

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

Tuesday: Brighter and drier skies prevail with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.