AccuWeather forecast: Soggy morning, chilly afternoon

Light to moderate rain with breezy southerly winds will keep Sunday morning on the soggy side. The afternoon features an end to the rain with chilly temps just in the 50s.

Winter weather continues in the Sierra through tonight with up to 16" of snow expected along the highest peaks.

Monday morning will be very cold as patchy frost will be likely in the valleys.

The next chance of rain is late on Christmas Eve.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday will start off wet and windy, but it will be mostly dry and cool by the afternoon.

Highs: 56-62.

Temperatures:
Concord: 43/56
Fremont: 52/56
Redwood City: 40/56
San Francisco: 53/55
San Jose: 53/57

Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the 40s

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold
Lows: In the 30s & 40s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Patchy frost
Lows: In the 30s & 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies
HIGHS: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cool
Lows: In the 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: A chance of a shower
Highs: In the mid 50s
TONIGHT Partly cloudy
Lows: In the 40s

Monday:
A cold start with patchy frost. A partly cloudy & cool afternoon.

