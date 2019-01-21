WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Some isolated showers followed by sunshine

Today before sunrise there may be an isolated sprinkle along the coast. Otherwise it is a dry and sunnier day with highs in the mid50s to lower 60s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Concord 59

Coast:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday:
Nothing but sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.


