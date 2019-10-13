Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, but cool Sunday

Tonight features partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to upper 40s.

Sunday is a little bit of a cooler day. Under sunny skies, highs range from the lower 60s to lower 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 78
San Francisco: 68
Oakland: 71
San Jose: 76
Concord: 79

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Monday:
Morning clouds and coastal drizzle leads to a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s.

