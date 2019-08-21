AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny warm pattern to continue through the weekend

Tuesday night will become mostly cloudy at the coast, with increasing low clouds near the bay moving locally inland. There's also a chance of spotty coastal drizzle. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny by midday, with a sharp warm up by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 60s at the coast to mid-90s inland.
This sunnier and warmer pattern will continue through the weekend, with afternoon highs generally near 70 at the coast, low to mid-80s near the bay, and mid to upper 90s inland.
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny & Mild Coast/Hot Inland
Highs: Near 70 coast to Mid & Upper 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 94
Oakland 79
Redwood City 84
San Francisco 72
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 93
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog/Spotty AM Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
