Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The critical fire conditions continue to taper this morning. The RED FLAG WARNING will expire at 7 a.m. A weaker and shorter burst of winds arrive Saturday night. Another Red Flag Warning could be issued.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco's AccuWeather forecast
Unhealthy air covers up to 60 percent of our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The dirty air lingers today and our first winter SPARE THE AIR alert is in effect all day today.
The smoke and offshore breeze give us hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs, upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast and lower to middle 70s elsewhere.
Clear tonight with lighter breezes, dry air and even cooler lows. We wake up to lower 30s in our deepest valleys, upper 30s to middle 40s elsewhere and upper 40s in San Francisco.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/42
Fremont: 77/43
Oakland: 76/48
Redwood City: 77/45
San Francisco: 76/51
San Jose: 77/44
San Rafael: 75/44
Santa Rosa: 79/36
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Weekend:
Steady temperatures under a sunny to hazy sky this weekend. Watch those winds Saturday night.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!