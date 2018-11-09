WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The critical fire conditions continue to taper this morning. The RED FLAG WARNING will expire at 7 a.m. A weaker and shorter burst of winds arrive Saturday night. Another Red Flag Warning could be issued.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco's AccuWeather forecast

Unhealthy air covers up to 60 percent of our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The dirty air lingers today and our first winter SPARE THE AIR alert is in effect all day today.

The smoke and offshore breeze give us hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs, upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast and lower to middle 70s elsewhere.

Clear tonight with lighter breezes, dry air and even cooler lows. We wake up to lower 30s in our deepest valleys, upper 30s to middle 40s elsewhere and upper 40s in San Francisco.

Temperatures:
Concord: 78/42
Fremont: 77/43
Oakland: 76/48
Redwood City: 77/45
San Francisco: 76/51
San Jose: 77/44
San Rafael: 75/44
Santa Rosa: 79/36

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Weekend:
Steady temperatures under a sunny to hazy sky this weekend. Watch those winds Saturday night.

