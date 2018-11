Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air today, fire danger returns tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Weekend:

The critical fire conditions continue to taper this morning. The RED FLAG WARNING will expire at 7 a.m. A weaker and shorter burst of winds arrive Saturday night. Another Red Flag Warning could be issued.Unhealthy air covers up to 60 percent of our Bay Area neighborhoods this morning. The dirty air lingers today and our first winter SPARE THE AIR alert is in effect all day today.The smoke and offshore breeze give us hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs, upper 60s to lower 70s along the Coast and lower to middle 70s elsewhere.Clear tonight with lighter breezes, dry air and even cooler lows. We wake up to lower 30s in our deepest valleys, upper 30s to middle 40s elsewhere and upper 40s in San Francisco.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 78/42Fremont: 77/43Oakland: 76/48Redwood City: 77/45San Francisco: 76/51San Jose: 77/44San Rafael: 75/44Santa Rosa: 79/36TODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain topsLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain topsLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesSteady temperatures under a sunny to hazy sky this weekend. Watch those winds Saturday night.