Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday.

A tornado touched down in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

A photo from ABC7's sister station. ABC30, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud.

A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.

The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.

It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.

It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.

This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.
