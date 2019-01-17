Authorities confirm tornado touched down in Fresno

A tornado touched down in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.A photo from ABC7's sister station. ABC30, shows what appears to be a funnel cloud.A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.