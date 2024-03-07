  • Watch Now

Funnel cloud spotted near Vacaville as thunderstorms strike parts of Bay Area

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Funnel cloud spotted in Solano County
A funnel cloud was spotted near Vacaville in Solano County on Wednesday as thunderstorms struck parts of the Bay Area.

ABC7 News viewers captured it with both video and pictures.

A funnel cloud is a tight rotating column of air (that is often the start of a tornado) that never reaches the ground.

MORE: Video captures possible funnel cloud in Sonoma County

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, a funnel cloud was reported near the town of Two Rock in Sonoma County - about 15 minutes west of Petaluma.

Storms can produce funnel clouds, but never produce a tornado.

A tornado on the other hand, is when that rotating column of air, and that tight circulation reaches the ground - and it then can cause damage.

So a funnel cloud stays up in the sky, and it doesn't become a tornado until it actually reaches the ground.

