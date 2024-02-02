Video captures possible funnel cloud in Sonoma County

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the video everyone is talking about. Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, a funnel cloud was reported near the town of Two Rock in Sonoma County - about 15 minutes west of Petaluma.

The weather phenomenon spotted and filmed by Matthew Beat, who works nearby.

"I lived in Texas for about 20 years, so I had seen plenty before. So I just grabbed my phone and started recording," Beat said.

Back in Petaluma, many locals told us the video had been going viral in town.

Tara Burke says she first saw it on Facebook, after it was shared by a friend who lives in Tennessee.

"Originally I was like, oh wow, where's that? Must be happening somewhere near her," Burke said.

Patricia Deflaun tells us she was working at a nearby hospital when a coworker's daughter saw the video and wanted to check on her mother to make sure she was safe.

Deflaun says after seeing it, she couldn't believe this had just happened a few miles down the road.

"It did look fake, and it looked very, very convincing. It was like the Wizard of Oz," she said.

Everyone we spoke with Thursday night said they had never seen or even heard of this type of weather event happening here in California.

And while some said they found it terrifying, others say they think it's pretty cool.

"Oh I'd go towards it. You know, while trying to keep a safe distance. Yeah, absolutely. How could you not?" said David Stess.

