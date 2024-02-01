TIMELINE: Here's total rainfall from atmospheric river with Flood Watch still in effect

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Following Wednesday's atmospheric river, ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says Thursday will see scattered showers with the possibility of thunderstorms as the region recovers from impacts.

Here is a summary of the storm and a timeline for Thursday:

The Bay Area got soaked overnight with 1"-2"+ in many cities and close to 4" in our hills.

There were more than 60 storm reports, most of them flooding.

Looking ahead, we will be at a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Scattered showers will be rolling through this morning and again later this afternoon and evening. We could even see a thunderstorm at any time today. If one pops up, we could see hail as well.

Flood Watch is still in effect until Friday morning for the potential for more flooding.

