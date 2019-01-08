SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --Those along the Santa Cruz coastline got much more than scenic views and seafood on Sunday. The winter storm brought gusty winds and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service's (NWS) preliminary report reads two EF-0 tornadoes hit the coast between 11:59 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.
According to the NWS report, a waterspout moved onshore along West Cliff Drive, just west of Woodrow Avenue. As it moved onshore, 65 to 70 mph winds picked up a construction sign and tossed it into a nearby mailbox.
WIND whipping @SantaCruzWharf. Over the weekend, a water spout formed and took off parts of #DolphinRestaurant’s roof. Business still closed today. Tonight brings another stormy night. #abc7now @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/TN2HVtoRdd— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 9, 2019
The report also explained the winds also hit two trees, stripping several small and large limbs before dissipating.
A second water spout crossed the Santa Cruz Wharf, with up to 85 mph winds. Witnesses told ABC7 News, Tuesday's incoming storm was no match.
"This is nothing compared to what it was that day," Lindsey Aquino-Robles said.
Aquino-Robles is an employee at Stagnaro Bros on the busy wharf. She saw the water spout make its way from the water, across the wharf.
"It went to the Dolphin and we could just see how the black portion flew off that way," Aquino-Robles said. The "black portion" she referred to is the roof of Dolphin Restaurant.
"And it just flicked the roof off, like it was a leaf. Threw it into the bay," witness Jon Bailiff said.
Bailiff is a former lifeguard who caught the action on his phone. He documented debris scattered across the Santa Cruz Wharf and into the water.
Bailiff said he was the one who alerted patrons and employees inside Dolphin.
"I came in, said, 'Do you know your roof just ripped off?' and they said, 'Well, we heard something,'" he told ABC7 News.
The restaurant remained closed on Tuesday.
Further north, Sunday's strong winds and heavy rain also caused several 200-foot tall trees to topple onto homes in Boulder Creek.
"The house is pretty done you know," Boulder Creek resident, Aaron Madsen told KSBW. "The bedroom roof is totally destroyed. The living rooms got pretty destroyed."
While Tuesday's storm conditions don't appear to be as violent as Sunday's, many are keeping their eye on the incoming storm.
"Dangerous weather conditions are dangerous because they're dangerous to property and to people," Bailiff told ABC7 News. "So, being safe and staying out of harms way is really good advice for storm conditions."