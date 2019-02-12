STORM

Bay Area prepares for Atmospheric River

EMBED </>More Videos

The storm is going to impact the entire Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
The atmospheric river is going to impact the entire Bay Area, bringing heavy rain and windy conditions.

Sandbags are available at 24 locations throughout Santa Clara County for people looking for extra protection.


The last big storm, about a week ago, brought rain, mudslides, fallen trees, and localized flooding.

Sometimes the best thing to do during a big storm is to stay inside.

"I'm just kind of hunkering down. Reading my book," said Los Gatos resident Alisa Schroter.

RELATED: Bay Area super soaker from 'Atmospheric River' is coming

Valley Water's Reservoir Gage Information (http://alert.valleywater.org/rgi.php) shows Uvas Reservoir is above capacity today.

Last week, water went over the spillway into Uvas Creek impacting a mobile home park's bridge that sits within the banks of Uvas Creek forcing some residents to evacuate.

Valley Water also continues to release water into Coyote Creek through the outlet pipe at the bottom of Anderson Reservoir.


They're trying to reduce the chance the reservoir level reaches 58% of its storage limit, something that was set by the California Division of Safety of Dams due to seismic deficiencies.

And then there's the chaos the rain causes on the roads.

"My concerns are other people driving it. They don't seem to understand how to drive in the rain. Maybe it needs to rain a little more regularly all year round," said Los Gatos resident David Lilienstein.

See more articles, images, and video about weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormwindwind damagestorm damagefloodingforecastLos GatosNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More storm
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Show More
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
More News