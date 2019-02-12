Bay Area prepares for Atmospheric River

Big storm headed our way.

Need sandbags?

Click here for locations in Santa Clara County: https://t.co/MhxGXFZ1TZ — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 12, 2019

Serious stuff heading our way... https://t.co/0OMxU1kATu — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 12, 2019

The atmospheric river is going to impact the entire Bay Area, bringing heavy rain and windy conditions.Sandbags are available at 24 locations throughout Santa Clara County for people looking for extra protection.The last big storm, about a week ago, brought rain, mudslides, fallen trees, and localized flooding.Sometimes the best thing to do during a big storm is to stay inside."I'm just kind of hunkering down. Reading my book," said Los Gatos resident Alisa Schroter.Valley Water's Reservoir Gage Information (http://alert.valleywater.org/rgi.php) shows Uvas Reservoir is above capacity today.Last week, water went over the spillway into Uvas Creek impacting a mobile home park's bridge that sits within the banks of Uvas Creek forcing some residents to evacuate.Valley Water also continues to release water into Coyote Creek through the outlet pipe at the bottom of Anderson Reservoir.They're trying to reduce the chance the reservoir level reaches 58% of its storage limit, something that was set by the California Division of Safety of Dams due to seismic deficiencies.And then there's the chaos the rain causes on the roads."My concerns are other people driving it. They don't seem to understand how to drive in the rain. Maybe it needs to rain a little more regularly all year round," said Los Gatos resident David Lilienstein.