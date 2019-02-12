Bay Area super soaker from 'Atmospheric River' coming Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a mid-week soaking is coming our way from an Atmospheric River, prompting 3 on the Storm Impact Scale.
"What's an Atmospheric River? It's those pineapple pipelines, if you will, the moisture that comes down from the subtropics and moves all the way across the Pacific and dumps on us," explains Nicco.
This one is going to be a little bit different than our normal Atmospheric River, according to Nicco.
Potentially damaging winds produced by our next storm. Lock it down or bring it in before heading to bed Tuesday night. #BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/WWJV9o1WS9— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 11, 2019
"It's not going to hang around for two or three days. It's going to hang around for about a day or a day and a half before it moves on," said Nicco.
The Bay Area will need to prepare for 16-18 hours of potentially damaging winds created by our next storm Wednesday and Thursday, according to Nicco.
"We've got really intense rain coming for Wednesday," said Nicco. "Expect Runoff, ponding on the roadways. My concerns include hydroplaning and flooding and possible power outages from downed trees."
16-18 hours of potentially damaging winds created by our next storm Wed - Thu. #AtmosphericRiver #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/oUTycM4G9F— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 11, 2019
