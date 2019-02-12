STORM

Bay Area super soaker from 'Atmospheric River' coming Wednesday

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says a mid-week soaking is coming our way from an Atmospheric River, prompting 3 on the Storm Impact Scale.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
STORMWATCH: Strong storm to fuel nightmare morning commute Wednesday

"What's an Atmospheric River? It's those pineapple pipelines, if you will, the moisture that comes down from the subtropics and moves all the way across the Pacific and dumps on us," explains Nicco.

This one is going to be a little bit different than our normal Atmospheric River, according to Nicco.


"It's not going to hang around for two or three days. It's going to hang around for about a day or a day and a half before it moves on," said Nicco.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The Bay Area will need to prepare for 16-18 hours of potentially damaging winds created by our next storm Wednesday and Thursday, according to Nicco.

"We've got really intense rain coming for Wednesday," said Nicco. "Expect Runoff, ponding on the roadways. My concerns include hydroplaning and flooding and possible power outages from downed trees."
