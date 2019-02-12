STORM

Strong storm to fuel nightmare morning commute Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you need to get out and about do it now because starting Tuesday night a strong storm will arrive in the Bay Area and get heavier overnight.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you need to get out and about do it now because starting Tuesday night a strong storm will arrive in the Bay Area and get heavier overnight.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

"Wednesday's morning commute is going to be a nightmare, especially the later you leave because that's when the heaviest rain is going to move in, along with the fastest winds," said Nicco.

Drivers can expect ponding and flooding on Bay Area roads.

"We are going to have winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour perpendicular to our east, west bridges," said Nicco. "So, not only is it going to be slick - it's going to be windy which is going to cause more hazards."

RELATED: Bay Area super soaker from 'Atmospheric River' coming Wednesday

The Bay Area will be hit with a 3 on the Storm Impact Scale.

"Winds could gust up to 70 miles per hour in higher elevations and that's when trees can come down and we can have some damage," said Nicco.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Keep an eye on the Russian River near Guerneville and the Napa River near St. Helena and Napa. The forecast has them close to flood stage.

Farther south, Alameda Creek near Fremont and Coyote Creek near Milpitas and San Jose may flood.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormwindwind damagestorm damagefloodingforecastSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoOaklandMarin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More storm
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Show More
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
More News