Strong storm to fuel nightmare morning commute Wednesday

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says if you need to get out and about do it now because starting Tuesday night a strong storm will arrive in the Bay Area and get heavier overnight."Wednesday's morning commute is going to be a nightmare, especially the later you leave because that's when the heaviest rain is going to move in, along with the fastest winds," said Nicco.Drivers can expect ponding and flooding on Bay Area roads."We are going to have winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour perpendicular to our east, west bridges," said Nicco. "So, not only is it going to be slick - it's going to be windy which is going to cause more hazards."The Bay Area will be hit with a 3 on the Storm Impact Scale."Winds could gust up to 70 miles per hour in higher elevations and that's when trees can come down and we can have some damage," said Nicco.Keep an eye on the Russian River near Guerneville and the Napa River near St. Helena and Napa. The forecast has them close to flood stage.Farther south, Alameda Creek near Fremont and Coyote Creek near Milpitas and San Jose may flood.