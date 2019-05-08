Chance of rain, even thunderstorms, in Bay Area this week

After warming sunshine today, chance of thunderstorms arrives tomorrow & Friday with #allergies temporarily subsiding. Check out your 7 day forecast: https://t.co/JAVmwpKcbp pic.twitter.com/z662skzeXw — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) May 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Parts of the Bay Area could see some rain and even thunderstorms this week.Lake and Mendocino Counties could see rainy weather starting Thursday afternoon. Then another system could move from the Central Valley into the East Bay Thursday evening with rainfall moving towards the coast by nightfall.The best chance of rain will be Thursday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.Nicco said although there might be intense periods of wet weather, the totals will not exceed a tenth of an inch. The system might also bring lightning and thunder to some parts of the Bay Area.