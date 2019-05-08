storm

Chance of rain, even thunderstorms, in Bay Area this week

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Parts of the Bay Area could see some rain and even thunderstorms this week.

Lake and Mendocino Counties could see rainy weather starting Thursday afternoon. Then another system could move from the Central Valley into the East Bay Thursday evening with rainfall moving towards the coast by nightfall.

The best chance of rain will be Thursday, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Nicco said although there might be intense periods of wet weather, the totals will not exceed a tenth of an inch. The system might also bring lightning and thunder to some parts of the Bay Area.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josestormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Outer bands of Tropical Storm Barry arrive in Louisiana
Funnel cloud spotted in Alaska
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News