Wind in Bay Area live updates: Peak gusts reach 89 mph in Lake Co. overnight, trigger power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- About 361,000 PG&E customers in 36 counties in California have lost power and firefighters are busy battling spot fires amid the strongest winds of the season and extreme fire conditions.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how many Bay Area customers are expected to lose power:



  • Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers

  • Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers

  • Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers

  • Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers

  • Napa County: 11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers

  • San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers

  • Santa Clara County: 4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers

  • Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers

  • Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

  • Sonoma County: 23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers

Here's the latest on gusts in the Bay Area:


7 a.m.
Wind Advisory for Bay Area expires at 11 am.
The Bay Area began Monday morning entrenched in our most dangerous fire conditions. Lower elevations expect one last burst of potentially damaging winds for a few hours after sunrise. The Wind Advisory for all areas expires at 11 a.m.

5 a.m.

Wind gusts reach 89 mph in Middletown
Overnight, gusts reached 89 mph in Middletown, 82 mph on Mount Saint Helena, 62 mph on Mount Diablo, 58 mph at Oakland International Airport, 57 mph at the Pittsburg Marina, according to the National Weather Service.
361,000 without power in Bay Area
PG&E officials say because of the high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has knocked out power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties. PG&E says nearly 106,000 customers in the Bay Area have been impacted.

