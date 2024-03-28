  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Level 2 storm to bring heavy rain, wind to Bay Area Friday

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, March 28, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today before level 2 storm tomorrow
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 2 storm is set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area on Friday.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will occur between noon and 9 p.m. Friday.

LIVE: Track real-time rain, wind with Live Doppler 7

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and the East Bay Hills for gusts up to 45mph.

Isolated power outages and downed trees are possible, and isolated pockets of flooding on roads are also likely.

Friday Storm Timeline

Morning: Light winds, isolated shower

Midday: Winds ramping up, light to moderate rain

Evening: Strong winds, scattered downpours

By 11 p.m.: Winds remain gusty, thunderstorm chance

Rain & Wind Estimates

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

