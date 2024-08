TIMELINE: Level 2 storm to bring heavy rain, wind to SF Bay Area

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 2 moderate storm moving into the Bay Area Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are tracking a Level 2 moderate storm Friday.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds will be between noon and 5 p.m. Thunderstorms are also possible today with the potential for lightning and hail.

The biggest concern would be standing water on roads and the possibility of trees down and power outages.

LIVE: Track real-time rain, wind with Live Doppler 7

Friday Storm Timeline

Morning: Light winds, isolated shower

Light winds, isolated shower Midday: Wind Advisory in effect. Gusty winds and heavy rain beginning to move on shore.

Wind Advisory in effect. Gusty winds and heavy rain beginning to move on shore. 4 p.m.: Gusty winds, heavy rain likely in the south bay and east bay.

Gusty winds, heavy rain likely in the south bay and east bay. 5/6 p.m.: Showers becoming more scattered, less intense. Winds still breezy.

Showers becoming more scattered, less intense. Winds still breezy. By 11 p.m.: Thunderstorms possible. Winds remain elevated.

