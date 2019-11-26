storm

'Bring it on!' First storm of season headed for the Bay Area

By Cornell Barnard
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The first storm of the season is about to roar into the Bay Area, and many of us are more than ready to break that dry spell.

Terri Brown can't recall the last rain around here but she knows we need it, her outdoor furniture, not so much.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

"I'm buying tarps to cover the patio furniture from the rain, just getting ready," said Brown.

Better hurry, most of the tarps have sold out at Pini Ace Hardware Store in Novato along with other weatherproof stuff.

"All sorts of tarps, rain gear and roof patch material- you name it, they're coming in last minute for it," said manager Brian Avedano.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

An early Thanksgiving storm, on approach.

"It's kind of welcome, not all at once," said homeowner John Troia.

RELATED: Storm Timeline: Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days

The streets are covered with autumn leaves and that's a problem this time of year.

"We'd like to request that residents don't blow leaves into the street, it winds up in the storm drain and gets plugged," said Novato Public Works Director Chris Blunk.

Blunk says the city's been gearing up for rain by clearing debris from creek channels and storm drains. His crews will be on standby starting Tuesday.

"Typically we'll check in with people if we need to get a hold of them in the middle of the night to take care of downed trees," Blunk added.

At Cousins Christmas Tree lot, managers say the rain will keep the first shipment of trees from Oregon fresh and hopefully prevent another PG&E Blackout.

"We're happy we don't have to worry about power outages, we live on the bare minimal out here and the bit of electricity we have really helps," said tree lot manager Deann Dasilva.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernovatostormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Rain on the way
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
STORM
First storm of season headed for the Bay Area
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Tracking the storm, tips for rain driving, mountain lion spotting
Heading to Tahoe? Here's the best time to travel
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Berkeley yoga studios concerned about thefts
Recent deaths raise questions about pedestrian safety in SJ
Stray bullet hits Oakland resident inside home
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Show More
Former PG&E employee suing utility after he was fired, claiming it was retaliation
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Sadness, anger over 2 boys shot to death in Union City
Person detained, police investigate suspicious package at SF State library
Windy weather kicks up dust, fans flames
More TOP STORIES News