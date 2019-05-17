Fresh snow expected in the Sierra this weekend

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- It may be spring, but if you didn't get your fill of winter fun yet -- you'll get another chance this weekend in Lake Tahoe.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says another 2 feet of snow are possible in the Sierra."A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. It starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and it goes until 5 a.m. on Monday," said Nicco. "It will be more powdery the higher you are in the mountains."Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Friday is a great day to travel to Tahoe."But, by Saturday afternoon and into Sunday -- things are going to get a little icy and you'll want to take your chains just in case you need them," added Nicco.