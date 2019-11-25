lake tahoe

Tahoe for Thanksgiving? Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're heading out of town for Thanksgiving including, Lake Tahoe, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you'll want to leave soon.

"We finally made it to Thanksgiving week! Unless you leave today, travel is going to be real bear across the entire state," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows rain and snow across California, starting on Tuesday through Thanksgiving.

There's a Winter Storm Warning, above 2,000 feet, starting 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. on Thursday.

If you're heading to Tahoe, you'll want to leave no later than Tuesday morning.

"You'll want to avoid traveling on Wednesday and Sunday because of moderate to heavy snow," said Nicco. "Brace for slippery conditions on the road."

If you are traveling to the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, expect delays because the roads will be icy, according to Nicco.

