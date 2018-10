Raking leaves is just the beginning. Remove leaves from gutters to prevent ice dams that can cause roof leaks in the winter.

Have furnaces and fireplaces cleaned and serviced.

Check windows and doors for drafts. Replace seals and caulk where necessary.

Autumn has arrived! Like the geese heading south and the squirrels gathering nuts, we too need to prepare for the upcoming winter. These tips from AccuWeather will help you prepare your home for the chilly weather: