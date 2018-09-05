ACCUWEATHER

How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

EMBED </>More Videos

Standing water provides an ideal location for pesky mosquitoes to lay eggs, and they can spread diseases like malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus and Zika. (Shutterstock)

Mosquito populations can rapidly increase within a week of a hurricane or a major flooding event. Standing water provides an ideal location for pesky mosquitoes to lay eggs, and they can spread diseases like malaria, yellow fever, West Nile virus and Zika.

The longer the floodwaters are present, the longer mosquitoes will linger. To prevent mosquito growth, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather:
  • Remove as much standing water near your home as you can.

  • Check for standing water in these common mosquito breeding grounds: potted plant bases, tires, clogged roof gutters, yard debris, tarps and boats.

  • Make sure your pool is properly chlorinated.

  • While working outdoors, cover up with long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks.

  • Properly apply mosquito repellent to your skin or clothing.

  • Fix any broken screens covering your windows, porches and doors.
Related Topics:
weathermosquitoflash floodingfloodingsevere weatheraccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More accuweather
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster highs coming
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Kaepernick
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
50-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Sheriff: Suspects try to pull woman into vehicle at Lafayette BART station
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
Congressman drowns out protester with auctioneering skills
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
Tech execs testify to Congress ahead of 2018 midterm elections
Show More
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
BTS fans camp outside Staples Center ahead of concert
There is a sure fire way to avoid international data charges -- and it isn't Airplane Mode
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept in small cage
More News