If you do not have a garage or carport to park your car under, use tarps or blankets to protect your vehicle.

Look into installing impact-resistant roofing shingles, doors and windows that are built to withstand the abuse of hailstones.

Be sure your home and auto insurance both cover hail damage.

Protect yourself by seeking shelter during a hailstorm.

Hail causes approximately $1 billion in damage in the United States each year, but there are ways to protect yourself and your property. Keep in mind these tips from AccuWeather