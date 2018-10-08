HURRICANE MICHAEL HEADED TOWARD FLORIDA— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 8, 2018
Michael currently has 80mph winds; will rapidly strengthen into a MAJOR Hurricane next 48 hours.
Hurricane Warnings are posted for the Panhandle of Florida.
8-12ft storm surge & up to a 12" of rain possible causing life-threatening flooding pic.twitter.com/pGxVXtsU2K
The National Hurricane Center is also forecasting life-threatening storm surge in excess of 9 feet in spots along the Florida Panhandle.
RELATED: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
A life-threatening storm surge from Michael is expected along much of the coast of the Florida Panhandle with peak inundation values occurring within the Big Bend. To view flooding potential in your area, a dynamic map is provided at this link: https://t.co/VSAP6FgG4s pic.twitter.com/VbyAbAR19Z— NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) October 8, 2018
Storm Surge is the height water will rise above sea level due to the storm.
The highest rainfall with Michael is expected to be along the Florida Panhandle with cities receiving 6"-10" and isolated areas closing in on a foot of water. As Michael moves north into the Carolinas, heavy rainfall will also fall in spots that were drenched by Hurricane Florence last month. 3"-7" of rain is expected in parts of North and South Carolina by the end of the week.