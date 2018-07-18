Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide

#Hwy1 at Mud Creek south of #BigSur is OPEN for business as of 9:45am! Safe travels, everyone. pic.twitter.com/hxX3AgQ1Dp — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 18, 2018

California's iconic Highway 1 near Big Sur has reopened 14 months after it was blocked by a massive landslide.The California Department of Transportation announced the Wednesday reopening but warned there may be one-way traffic at times because of ongoing construction.It says it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the nearby Ragged Point Inn.The department posted a photogram on Twitter showing the newly built, two-lane road and saying the road is "open for business."A quarter-mile of Highway 1 at a spot called Mud Creek was buried in May 2017 when more than 1 million tons of rock and earth slipped down a slope saturated by winter storms.The debris slid well out into the ocean, creating 15 acres (6 hectares) of new coastline about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers).