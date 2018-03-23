WEATHER

Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Carden Corts is just in kindergarten but his weather report for class has already gone viral. (Storyful/Chralie Corts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.

In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather simulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.

In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherkindergartenfun stuffu.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News