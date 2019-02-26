STORM

Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin County

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in an apartment complex are keeping an eye on the rising water in the San Anselmo Creek. (KGO-TV)

by Luz Pena
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --
Marin County is experiencing heavy rain, mudslides, and rising creeks.

"We are monitoring this weather pattern and weather storm as it continues and changes. Here in Marin County, we have partially staffed our emergency operations center in case... and help coordinate in case something happens," said Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer.

RELATED: Atmospheric River event to soak Marin County through Wednesday

A flood watch remains in effect in the North Bay until early Thursday morning.

"It's amazing. It's the highest that I've seen in a long time. In how many years? I've been here a couple years. It's pretty booming and then it flooded a few years ago across the street," said San Anselmo resident James Pell.



With the rising creek, Pell is not discarding a possible evacuation.

Marin County officials are keeping a close eye on the San Anselmo and Novato creeks.

VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area, causing flooding

"We are monitoring this weather pattern and weather storm as it continues and changes. Here in Marin County, we have partially staffed our emergency operations center in case, and help coordinate in case something happens," said Hendricks.



Storefronts are set with Sandbags and flood gates are locked in place. The Marin County Emergency service is ready for weather related emergencies.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermarin countyfloodingstorm damagestormrainSan AnselmoMarin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
More storm
WEATHER
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
More Weather
Top Stories
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
More News