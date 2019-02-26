SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --Marin County is experiencing heavy rain, mudslides, and rising creeks.
"We are monitoring this weather pattern and weather storm as it continues and changes. Here in Marin County, we have partially staffed our emergency operations center in case... and help coordinate in case something happens," said Laine Hendricks, Marin County Public Information Officer.
A flood watch remains in effect in the North Bay until early Thursday morning.
"It's amazing. It's the highest that I've seen in a long time. In how many years? I've been here a couple years. It's pretty booming and then it flooded a few years ago across the street," said San Anselmo resident James Pell.
With the rising creek, Pell is not discarding a possible evacuation.
Marin County officials are keeping a close eye on the San Anselmo and Novato creeks.
Storefronts are set with Sandbags and flood gates are locked in place. The Marin County Emergency service is ready for weather related emergencies.
