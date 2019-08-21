heat

Parts of Bay Area may bake in the upper 90s for 7 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's getting hot in here! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through the weekend, into next week.

"We had a few days of cool weather and now the summer heat is back," said Nicco. "Bay Area inland communities may bake in 90 degree heat for seven consecutive days, starting Wednesday."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows highs will include 96 in Brentwood, 92 in Livermore and Walnut Creek, 94 in Antioch, Pittsburg and Concord, 93 in Fairfield and 91 in Morgan Hill.

"Temperatures in the 60s will remain dominant at the coast. We will have 80s every single day for our bay and mid 90s inland until at least Tuesday," said Nicco.

