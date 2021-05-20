Weather

Several Bay Area neighborhoods jump to 'exceptional' drought category

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Parts of Bay Area now under worst drought category

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is facing a long, hot, dry summer with several local neighborhoods now listed in the worst drought category, according to new Drought Monitor figures released Thursday.



The figures show 16% of the state is in "exceptional" drought.

That's up from 14%. If you are thinking that's only 2%, Nicco says consider "where" the 2% is located.

"It's from the North Bay, all the way down to the East Bay, even parts of San Francisco are now in the highest level of 'exceptional' drought," explained Nicco. "In fact, it goes for Ukiah, all the way down to Fremont."

The lack of rain isn't the only issue.

"The snowpack is abysmal, it's 2% of average," added Nicco.

Water levels in our lakes and reservoirs are also falling.

"So, with the drought getting worse over our neighborhoods -- expect our water resource officials to talk more and more about conservation and possibly even some significant cutbacks as we move into the summer," said Nicco.

Drought Monitor figures show 94% of the state is in "severe" drought, 73% of the state is in "extreme" drought -- the second highest drought category.

RELATED: California's 2021 wildfire season could be extreme, state officials warn

"The worst part of our dry season is still ahead of us," said Nicco. "That's unfortunate."

In fact, the AccuWeather 2021 Wildfire Risk Outlook shows the Bay Area under extreme wildfire risk.

"So what does that mean? Record dry vegetation. It's going to continue to get drier and drier," explained Nicco. "Nearly 9.3 million acres could burn. That's 130% higher than the five-year average."

Nicco is urging homeowners to establish defensible space. Also, keep hot things away from dry vegetation.

"It's going to be a tough season. We need everyone to be prepared and vigilant," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherenvironmentcalifornia wildfiressummerbay areawaterweatherrainbeat the droughtdrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News