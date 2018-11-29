WEATHER

Rain possibly causes roof collapse at Oakland building

The rain may have played a role in an overnight roof collapse at a building in Oakland. No injuries have been reported. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The rain may have played a role in an overnight roof collapse in Oakland.

Crews were called to a warehouse just after 12:15 a.m. morning to a report of a roof collapse at a commercial building on Peralta Street.


It appears one of the walls appears to be bulging out.

Nobody was at the property when it happened.

