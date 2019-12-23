snow

Sierra snowpack off to healthiest start since 2010, water officials say

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sierra snowpack is off to its best start in years, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Thanks to all the recent storms, it's at 109 percent of where it should be for this time of year.

Last year, it was at 82 percent of average.

The last time the snowpack was this healthy was 2010 when it was a whopping 169 percent of normal.

The only region where the snowpack is below average is in the northern part of the state.

