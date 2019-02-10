Snow piling up as the Sierra gets hit hard

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Another storm, another batch of fresh snow up in the mountains. We saw video on Saturday taken near Truckee that looked more like a blizzard blowing through the Sierra. Trees were blowing, snow flying in what can best be described as whiteout conditions
This latest round of winter weather is piling up the snow at the ski resorts.
ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows saw 49 inches in just 24 hours.
Sierra-at-Tahoe received 37 inches. Boreal picked up 36 inches. Kirkwood added 31 inches during the same time frame.
All of this is good news for those with plans to hit the slopes.
The snowpack might be the biggest winner.
It plays a pivotal role in California's water supply and is great shape right now.
Tuma pulled the numbers on Sunday.
Statewide we are 123 percent of average. The northern part of the Sierra is 109 percent of average, the central Sierra is 126 percent and the southern part of the range is at a whopping 135 percent with more rain and snow are in the forecast.
