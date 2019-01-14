WEATHER

SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Malibu has been through so much with the wildfire and now mudslides, but Monday's rain brought a gorgeous sight that wouldn't be possible without the storm.

MALIBU, Calif. --
The city of Malibu has been through so much with the wildfire and now mudslides, but Monday's rain brought a gorgeous sight that wouldn't be possible without the storm.

A rainbow was spotted stretching all the way across the emerald green hillsides.

VIDEO: Gorgeous rainbow captured off San Mateo County coastline

The full spectrum of color perfectly framed the Malibu city sign, which appropriately advertises "21 miles of scenic beauty."

You could see the whole thing from one end to the other.
Related Topics:
weatherrainbowrainstormsevere weatherLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
Show More
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
More News