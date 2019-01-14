SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow

MALIBU, Calif. --The city of Malibu has been through so much with the wildfire and now mudslides, but Monday's rain brought a gorgeous sight that wouldn't be possible without the storm.
A rainbow was spotted stretching all the way across the emerald green hillsides.
VIDEO: Gorgeous rainbow captured off San Mateo County coastline
The full spectrum of color perfectly framed the Malibu city sign, which appropriately advertises "21 miles of scenic beauty."
You could see the whole thing from one end to the other.