Storm knocks down massive tree, blocking road in Santa Clara: VIDEO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A large tree got knocked over during Saturday's storm in Santa Clara.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Santa Maria Ave. and Santa Cruz Ave.The tree blocked the roadway, but fortunately, no one was hurt.Strong winds were likely a factor in the fallen tree."A Wind Advisory in effect for the Bay Area until 3 a.m. Monday, with gusts likely ranging from 30 to 45 mph," ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian said.He says that means "there is the possibility of downed trees and powerlines along with isolated power outages."Tonight's storm is expected to be the strongest from 6 p.m. until about 12 a.m.