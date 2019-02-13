Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --Pack patience if you're travels take you through San Francisco International Airport today.
The airport has been put on a Ground Delay Program due to the storm. The airport is expecting delays of up to three hours on flights all day.
As of 10:30 a.m., 105 flights have been canceled and 164 flights delayed.
Please check with your airline regarding flight status. Rain and winds are causing delays and cancellations.— flySFO (@flySFO) February 13, 2019
A strong storm ranking 3 on our Storm Impact Scale 3 moved into the Bay Area overnight. The Atmospheric River is bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the region.
