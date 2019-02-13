STORM

Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO

EMBED </>More Videos

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Pack patience if you're travels take you through San Francisco International Airport today.

The airport has been put on a Ground Delay Program due to the storm. The airport is expecting delays of up to three hours on flights all day.

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

As of 10:30 a.m., 105 flights have been canceled and 164 flights delayed.



A strong storm ranking 3 on our Storm Impact Scale 3 moved into the Bay Area overnight. The Atmospheric River is bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts to the region.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainairlineairport newsstormwindwind damagestorm damagefloodingu.s. & worldSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More storm
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
School bus freed after getting stuck in Sebastopol floodwaters
More News