Strong wind and rain cause damage in North Bay

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Two rounds of storms brought strong wind and rain to Mill Valley overnight and this morning.
One willow tree fell over on East Blithdale Avenue and landed on a parked pickup truck, bashing in the hood and windshield. No one was hurt.
VIDEO: Watch your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Lucas Graves, who owns the tree company Empire Trees, surveyed the damage.
"This is weather related. The leaves didn't come off this yet and then it rained. That kind of creates a surface area to catch all the water and add more weight to the tree than it falls. It is pretty common," said Graves.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
He could also tell the inside of the tree was rotten. He said an arborist can do an assessment to see if your trees are healthy. It also helps to prune them throughout the year.
Tree fell on a truck in Mill Valley. Sheriff’s office says no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/yyGkvVT2UO— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 29, 2018
The weather also knocked down a utility pole on Panoramic Highway in Mill Valley. PG&E spent the morning working to repair it.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!