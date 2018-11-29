WEATHER

Strong wind and rain cause damage in North Bay

Two rounds of storms brought strong wind and rain to Mill Valley overnight and this morning. (KGO-TV)

By
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two rounds of storms brought strong wind and rain to Mill Valley overnight and this morning.

One willow tree fell over on East Blithdale Avenue and landed on a parked pickup truck, bashing in the hood and windshield. No one was hurt.

Lucas Graves, who owns the tree company Empire Trees, surveyed the damage.

"This is weather related. The leaves didn't come off this yet and then it rained. That kind of creates a surface area to catch all the water and add more weight to the tree than it falls. It is pretty common," said Graves.

He could also tell the inside of the tree was rotten. He said an arborist can do an assessment to see if your trees are healthy. It also helps to prune them throughout the year.


The weather also knocked down a utility pole on Panoramic Highway in Mill Valley. PG&E spent the morning working to repair it.

