HURRICANE MARIA

Study finds nearly 3,000 died within 6 months after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico

Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
An independent investigation ordered by Puerto Rico's government estimates that 2,975 people died within six months as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The findings issued Tuesday by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64.

RELATED: San Francisco medical team to provide more than healthcare in Puerto Rico

It's also about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400.

Researchers say there was a 22 percent overall increase in the number of deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 compared to previous years.

They say the initial low counts came partly because physicians lacked training on how to certify deaths after a disaster.

They say the elderly and impoverished were most at risk.

A spokesman for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello did not immediately return a message for comment.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Maria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricou.s. & worldstormstorm damage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
SF medical team heading to Puerto Rico
HURRICANE MARIA
Manhattan's Puerto Rican Day Parade spotlights hurricane recovery
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Study: Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria death toll over 4,600
Puerto Rican ballet student arrives in SF to continue her training
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm
Smoked Out: What scientists at Cal are learning about smoky Bay Area skies
More Weather
Top Stories
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell and then vanished
McCain funeral: Joe Biden, Warren Beatty to be pallbearers
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
Sonoma councilwoman fights back against alleged 'slut shaming'
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
BART to receive $6.8 million federal grant to boost safety
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Trump claims Google 'rigged' searches against him but company denies it
More News