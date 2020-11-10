tropical weather

Subtropical Storm Theta becomes record-breaking 29th named storm in 2020 Atlantic season

Subtropical Storm Theta formed in the northeast Atlantic Monday evening, breaking the record for most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Theta developed in the northeast Atlantic after 10 p.m.

Theta is the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It breaks the single season record for most named storms previously held by the 2005 hurricane season.

The subtropical storm is moving east at 15 mph.

Theta currently has wind gusts up to 65 mph and is located 995 miles southwest of the Azores.



Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Monday after striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical weatheroceansweather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Hurricane Warning in effect for Gulf Coast as Zeta closes in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Howard University: The place that shaped Kamala Harris
Santa Clara Co. sees sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Who gets vaccinated 1st? CA task force working on plan
School official resigns over wife's 'racist' tweets
AccuWeather forecast: First freeze of the season
Show More
5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
Meet the 2 immigrant women who won SF supervisors' seats
How the Biden administration would handle NASA
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
More TOP STORIES News