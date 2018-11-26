STORM

TIMELINE: More wet weather making its way into the Bay Area

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike NIcco has an update on the storms hitting the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area will be getting more stormy weather starting Tuesday.

It's a 1 Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

The latest information shows the North Bay will be mainly dry until about 8 or 9 a.m. Tuesday and will reach down to the San Mateo Bridge by lunch.

It will spread across the entire Bay Area in time for the evening commute.

Watch the video above for Mike Nicco's full timeline of the storm.

