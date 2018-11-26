TIMELINE: More wet weather making its way into the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area will be getting more stormy weather starting Tuesday.
It's a 1 Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
The latest information shows the North Bay will be mainly dry until about 8 or 9 a.m. Tuesday and will reach down to the San Mateo Bridge by lunch.
It will spread across the entire Bay Area in time for the evening commute.
