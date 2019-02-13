STORM

'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads

Here's why you should turn avoid driving through that water you see on the road. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We have seen a lot of heavy rain with our strong storm, which has created flooded roads across the Bay Area.

It doesn't take much water to create problems.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock over an adult. A foot of water can cause a vehicle to stall. Two feet of water can wash away a vehicle.

If you ever encounter a flooded road, never try and and cross it. You have no idea how deep the water may be.

A good rule of thumb is to "turn around, don't drown."

More News