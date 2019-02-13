'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We have seen a lot of heavy rain with our strong storm, which has created flooded roads across the Bay Area.
It doesn't take much water to create problems.
Just 6 inches of moving water can knock over an adult. A foot of water can cause a vehicle to stall. Two feet of water can wash away a vehicle.
RELATED: Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
If you ever encounter a flooded road, never try and and cross it. You have no idea how deep the water may be.
A good rule of thumb is to "turn around, don't drown."
