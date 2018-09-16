HURRICANE FLORENCE

VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington, where annual rainfall total has been broken

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows damage in Wilmington, North Carolina, from Hurricane Florence.

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Residents of Wilmington are continuing to assess the damage after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Wrightsville Beach last week.

The city has already broken its annual record for rain with more than three months to go.

Florence, now a tropical depression, is slowly moving west.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricaneu.s. & worldWilmington
HURRICANE FLORENCE
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Florence death toll rises to 13 as storm downgraded to tropical depression
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Florence death toll rises to 13 as storm downgraded to tropical depression
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence death toll rises to 13 as storm downgraded to tropical depression
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy
NFL donates $1 million to Florence relief efforts
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
A tale of two storms: Mangkhut and Florence wreak havoc half a world apart
Show More
Electric scooter company 'Bird' defies Santa Cruz officials
Police seek suspect after man is stabbed in downtown San Francisco
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Tens of thousands volunteer in California on Coastal Cleanup Day
More News